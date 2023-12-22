The Ministry of Defence responded with plans to invest £400million into military housing

MP Alistair Strathern fears the defence minister’s plans to sell an armed forces base in Bedfordshire will leave military personnel to endure ‘sub-standard’ accommodation.

During a Westminster debate this week, ministers revealed plans to sell off Chicksands Base in Mid Bedfordshire from 2030 onwards.

The debate, secured by the MP, was initially called to address new figures which have revealed two in three service personnel in Bedfordshire are living in the lowest grade of service accommodation.

Broken boilers, black mould, leaky roofs and endless waits for repairs were among issues reported by personnel.

In the Government’s response, the Defence Minister admitted conditions hadn’t been good enough and announced plans to sell the base.

Mr Strathern said: “The stories about service accommodation shared with me by members of the armed forces and their families are heart-breaking, and reflect a breakdown in the moral contract we make with those who serve.

“Even the Government acknowledged today this simply isn’t good enough. I know the Minister’s announcement made in my debate, that Chicksands base will be sold off from 2030, will cause understandable concerns for residents and our service community.

“I will be engaging closely with ministers to understand their plans for Chicksands, the impact on personnel and their families, and hold them accountable to ensure this isn’t used as an excuse to allow those living in service accommodation attached to Chicksands to continue to live in sub-standard conditions.”

In response to the concerns, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) revealed it planned to invest £400 million over the next two years to improve military housing.

A spokesperson said: “We are committed to the welfare of service personnel and their families, and the Defence Secretary has made improving the standard of military accommodation a personal priority.

“That is why are investing an additional £400million over the next two years to improve military housing, including damp and mould improvements to more than 4,500 properties.

“Work continues towards the disposal of MOD Chicksands from 2030 onwards and this will be refined as plans mature and construction begins.”