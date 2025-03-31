Bedfordshire flood defence schemes get government funding boost

Four Bedfordshire flood schemes are set to get a slice of a £68million government funding boost.

And it’s part of a government commitment to invest £2.65billion over two years to build new schemes and repair and maintain existing ones.

The four schemes, announced on Monday, March 31, are:

> Turvey Sluice and River Ouzel Flood Risk Modelling, which tackle river flooding

> Lavendon Flood Alleviation Scheme and Pix Brook Catchment - Flood Alleviation Scheme, which deal with surface water flooding

Caroline Douglass, Executive Director for Flood and Coastal Risk Management for the Environment Agency, said: “Protecting communities in the East of England] from the devastating impact of flooding is our priority.

“The delivery of the schemes in the East of England will be welcome news for homeowners and businesses, who have experienced flooding in the past and may face more extreme weather as our climate continues to change.

“Our focus is now on working with local councils and Regional Flood and Coastal Committees to deliver these schemes on time, ensuring as many properties as possible are protected.”

Floods Minister Emma Hardy added: “I know from firsthand experience the devastating impacts that flooding can cause.

“The role of Government is to protect its citizens. However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record.

“Through our Plan for Change, we are supporting schemes in the East of England, ensuring residents have the long-term protection they need, while boosting local growth and creating new jobs.”

