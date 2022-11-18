Bedford ward needs better GP access, action on antisocial behaviour and clarity on East West Rail says Labour candidate

A Labour candidate for Bedford’s Harpur Ward said if elected next year she would work with residents and businesses to provide the conditions for businesses to thrive, for the cultural and arts sector to grow, and for local services to be improved.

Zara Layne has been chosen by the Bedford and Kempston Labour Party to run alongside councillor Colleen Atkins at the local election in May 2023.

“There are many issues that need to be addressed, such as access to GP appointments, multi-agency working to reduce antisocial behaviour, and collaborating with our MP to press the Government to provide clarity on East West Rail and avoid the demolition of homes,” she said.

Labour 2023 candidate Zara Layne

“But to name one particular issue, which residents have raised time and time again, is the need to renew our town and town centre in particular.

“We’ve seen independent businesses and a real community spirit fight for our town, but our borough has been in a state of slow managed decline due to cuts from central government which I know residents want to see reversed,” she said.

If elected Zara said she would work with residents and businesses to reverse that trend and renew the town.

“Providing the conditions for our businesses to thrive, our cultural and arts sector to grow, and for services to be improved as Bedford Borough becomes the pride of our region as it should be,” she added.

Zara, who has lived in the Black Tom area for over eight years, said she is an experienced caseworker for Mohammad Yasin MP, and has already helped a number of local residents in Harpur, and beyond, with housing, council tax, social care, and other issues.

“Residents need a councillor that has the experience to assist residents from day one,” she said.

“I’m not a career politician that has bounced from one area to another, I’m local and I’m standing because I care about Harpur because it’s my home and my children’s home.

“What affects Harpur affects my family so I will always do all I can to fight for our Ward and the needs of all its residents,” she said.

Zara was selected following councillor Louise Jackson’s decision to stand aside from public service after 11 years and focus on her day job and family.

“I am so proud of our community and relish the opportunity to serve it meaningfully, but I also believe we can do more to create a better borough,” Zara said.

“I want a Council that’s on its resident’s side, that’s why I’m standing with councillor Colleen Atkins.

“To tackle the local issues that matter to residents.

“It would be a genuine privilege to serve our community and ensure that Harpur’s voice is heard,” she said.

Residents can share their concerns or find out more about Zara’s campaign on Facebook [www.facebook.com/HarpurLabour], calling 07572 423989 or by emailing [email protected]

“Harpur is my home and I would be honoured to represent it as a councillor,” she said.