Bedford to get share of £95million investment

Bedford High Street is in line for a cash injection, as it will be privy to a chunk of a £95million project to revitalise town centres.

Overall 69 towns are set to benefit from the project, which is targeted at completing essential repair works in historic buildings , stimulating investment in high streets, developing education projects and ‘bespoke events’ in town centres, and encouraging people to train in heritage professions such as stonemasonry and conservation.

It is not yet clear how much money Bedford will receive or what the cash will go towards locally.

Mayor of Bedford Dave Hodgson, said: “This is an outstanding achievement by the council team and we have worked hard to ensure that Bedford’s bid for the High Street Heritage Action Zone was chosen.

“This shows confidence in our vision for regenerating Bedford as the High Street is a key element of our plans to create a more vibrant, thriving town centre despite the challenge high streets are facing nationally.

“Working with Historic England and local partners this funding will help us bring about real physical improvements to the appearance of our important streets and buildings.”

Tony Calladine, regional director for Historic England in the East of England, said: “It’s fantastic news for the local people, residents and businesses of Bedford and Dunstable that they will receive much-needed funding to help support and revitalise their historic high streets.

“Historic England is looking forward to working with local authorities, communities and stakeholders on this exciting project to help regenerate historic high streets, and we are hopeful for the future prospects of Bedford and Dunstable.”