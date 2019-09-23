Bedford’s Conservative candidate Ryan Henson gets married

Parliamentary hopeful Ryan Henson has got married to his long-time girlfriend.

The Conservative prospective parliamentary candidate for Bedford and Kempston tied the knot with Daisy Srblin at St Joseph’s Church in Hertford.

He said: “Daisy and I met at university six years ago. Daisy was a member of Labour Students, I had joined the local Conservatives, but we managed to overcome those differences!

“Thank you to everyone who has sent us warm wishes - and yes, as a Conservative MP candidate, there was no problem finding the ‘something blue’ on the day!”