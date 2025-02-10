Bedford MP takes step back from duties following family bereavement

Mohammad Yasin, MP for Bedford and Kempston

Mohammad Yasin, MP for Bedford and Kempston, is stepping away from his work for the coming days due to a close family bereavement.

In a post on his Facebook page, the MP said: “This time is needed to be with loved ones, assist in funeral planning and navigate this difficult period. Thank you for your understanding, compassion, and continued support.

"I look forward to reconnecting with you all and carrying out my duties soon. My office remains open for all casework.”