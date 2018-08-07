Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin visits housing association’s summer fete

Residents of Bedford Citizens Housing Association have been enjoying some summer fun.

The Summer Fete at Charter House included a range of stalls, games, barbecue, and a raffle with prizes donated by local people and organisations including Bedford Rugby Club and The Ship Inn, St Cuthberts. Mohammad Yasin MP went along and joined the fun.

Taking full advantage of the sunshine last week, residents of Maydenbury House were joined by family and friends at their summer BBQ all washed down with a glass of something cool and fizzy.

Marie Taylor, chief executive of BCHA, said: “We have enjoyed two really smashing events this summer. It is great to be able to have fun, not just for our residents but to be joined by family, friends and people in the community. A big thank you to everyone who has supported us.”