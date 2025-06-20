Bedford councillor Caroline White leaves Labour Group to become Independent

Cllr Caroline White Screenshot Full Council 19 March 2025 Image: LDRS

Bedford borough councillor Caroline White has left the Labour Group and is now an Independent councillor.

The councillor for Kempston Central and East confirmed the news in an email to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Explaining the move, councillor White said: “It is with regret that l have decided to leave the Labour group and fulfil my remaining term as an Independent councillor for Kempston Central and East ward.

“The announcement by the government to introduce planned welfare cuts on the most vulnerable in our society has crossed a red line for me not only as a Labour councillor but as an individual.

“I did not stand for election and ask residents in my ward to vote for me to then turn round to deliver this.

“If any reform is needed, it is to make the whole process quicker and more dignified for those having to access help.

“PIP is currently claimed by many residents already working and they are contributing to the economy; it is not an out of work benefit but assists many into work.

“We currently have a high volume of casework within our ward with residents struggling for many reasons.

“These planned cuts will only increase the number of residents seeking help and have a knock-on effect to local charities and food banks that are already struggling to keep up with demand.

“This along with the government’s lack of response to the ongoing genocide within Palestine is causing some residents and myself deep concern and not the response we would expect from our government.

“I will continue to serve the residents of Kempston Central and East ward alongside my Labour colleague Cllr Mohammed Nawaz,” she said.

Councillor White is the second councillor to leave Labour since the local elections in May 2023. Councillor Mohammed Mahboob Din (Queens Park) became an Independent in November that year.

The Bedford Borough Labour Group said it thanks councillor White for her contributions and service and “wishes her all the best in the future.”

A spokesperson said: “Caroline expressed her sincere gratitude for the support she has received since being elected and stated her pride in serving the residents of KempstonCentral & East and beyond.

“Kempston Central and East residents will continue to be represented by Labour councillor Mohammad Nawaz who has been their councillor for the past fourteen years.

“He is an experienced and dedicated councillor and we are confident residents’ interests will continue to be strongly represented.”