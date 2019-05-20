Bedford Conservatives elect new group leader

The Conservatives have elected a new group leader on Bedford Borough Council.

Cllr Graeme Coombes, who represents Wilstead & Wixams, will take over from Cllr Stephen Moon (pictured), who has led the group for seven years. The Conservatives are the council’s largest opposition group.

Cllr Graeme Coombes

He said: “Cllr Moon has been an exceptional group leader. He is an example of how politics should be conducted; a formidable presence when questioning those in power but always acting respectfully and with decorum.

“It is an honour to be elected as the new leader of the Conservative group. We are obviously disappointed at losing councillors in the recent election but there are positives to take forward; our councillor candidates received the most votes and Gianni Carofano’s engaging mayoral campaign clearly resonated with residents and reduced the mayor’s majority.

“We congratulate Mayor Hodgson on his re-election but we will continue to challenge his record and put forward our own vision for Bedford Borough.”