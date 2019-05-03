Bedford Borough Election Count Live

I’m here at the home of democracy. Forget about the House of Commons or 10 Downing Street - I’m at some sports hall at the University of Bedfordshire (sorry, it was raining when I came in so I didn’t take a note of the name).

Bedford Borough’s directly-elected mayoralty is up for grabs. Will Lib Dem Dave Hodgson retain his job? There’s been a yellow wave across the country so the portents could be good. But the Tory candidate Gianni Carofano has been very visible for many months if not longer.

Labour and The Greens were a little later in announcing their candidate, but both Jenni Jackson and Adrian Spurrell are well thought of. And of course the UKIP candidate is Adrian Haynes.

15.50: Gossip suggests things may be looking good for Labour in Kempston. This was one of the places we identified as a key battleground in our pre-election round-up.

15.47: We’re expecting a result for Clapham shortly.

15.42: A lovely chat with the outgoing Independent councillor Pat Olney. I refuse to believe she is now 79! I was too polite to ask how long she’s been representing Oakley but lets just say that she’s a local institution.

15.26: The guys from our rival newspaper have just spotted me checking the spelling of ‘Carofano’. Well, enough people have misspelt ‘Raza’ over the years so I feel the need to perpetually check such things!

15.22: The first announcement! We’re being told which table each ward’s count will be, um, counted on. Cue: Lots of movement.