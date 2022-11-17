Bedford and Kempston Labour candidate vows to listen to what residents want and need

Bedford and Kempston Labour Party’s new Kempston Central & East candidate has said residents want the borough council to listen to them and give the town the services it needs.

Kempston resident Caroline White has been selected to run alongside councillor Mohammed Nawaz in next year’s local election.

She is replacing councillor Kay Burley, who has announced that she is to “retire gracefully” after 50 years in local government.

Ms White said: “I regularly speak to residents on the doorstep with councillor Mohammed Nawaz, and residents are clear – they want to be listened to and they want the council to give Kempston its fair share.

“This is important because it reflects a clearly identified need in our town for a council that will provide the services we need here.

“Councillor Nawaz and I will always fight for the resources and investment Kempston needs.

“Together as a community we have already achieved so much but I believe we can go further,” she said.

Borough-born Ms White has lived in Kempston for 20 years and said her experience in working in health services (including at Bedford Hospital) has shown the importance of well-run services.

“Working in the NHS is about action not words,” she said.

“It’s a place where false promises cost lives; I have delivered time and time again for patients and would do the same for residents as a councillor.

“Residents want a representative who is accountable and accessible.

“As a councillor I will hold regular surgeries where residents could raise issues with me directly.

“Furthermore, Councillor Nawaz and I will continue to be proactive and speak to residents on the doorstep to ensure that all residents are represented as much as possible,” she said.

Ms White said as well as investment to renew Kempston (with full consultation with residents), it also needs a health centre for its growing population

“We need to work with our local schools to ensure that we have good quality education, including the completion of the new SEN school on the former Robert Bruce school site,” she added.

“These issues matter to local residents, it matters to families raising their children in Kempston, to those with grandparents in Kempston and to working people looking for a town that will support them as they have supported it.

“Councillor Nawaz and I will always work with residents to tackle the issues we face and to ensure that Kempston continues to be a proud town,” she said.

Residents can share their concerns or find out more about Caroline White’s campaign on Facebook, calling 07786 160607 or by emailing her.

Ms White said: “It would be a privilege to represent the community as its borough councillor.

“Together we can ensure that Kempston is the best place to live and work in.”