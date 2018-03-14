Police seeking views from Bedford residents on key town issues

Bedfordshire Police is inviting Bedford residents to a drop-in event in the Harpur Centre to discuss their thoughts on the key issues impacting the town centre.

The event, which will take place tomorrow (Thursday March 15) between 1pm and 7pm, is being undertaken by the Bedford Community Policing team, who will be on hand to discuss the force’s priorities for the area and what action is already taking place to tackle issues such as aggressive begging and street drinking.

The community engagement event will be accompanied by proactive patrols carried out by community officers who will be out and about in the area throughout the day.

Sergeant Luke Blackburn said: “Our work is focussed on helping the issues that really affect local communities and we want to know what residents and visitors to the town centre think are the problems we need tackle.

“We recognise there are existing issues in the town centre, such as begging, and we look forward to discussing what we already doing to combat this, along with any other issues local people want to talk to us about.”

You can tell police about your local concerns by filling in their Have Your Say survey.