Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

Carmel King, 70, was last seen at Bedford Hospital just after around 11.30am this morning (Wednesday).

She is described as being of slim build with blonde/grey hair, and wearing denim trousers, a dark floral T-short and carrying a white bag.

Anyone who has seen Carmel is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 168 of today’s date.