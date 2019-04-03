Police respond to 'false sighting' of missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher in Bedford

Police have responded after claims missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher was seen at nearby Bedford Railway Station.

The search for the 19-year-old, who vanished without trace, has entered a seventh week to no avail.

Missing: Leah Croucher

Fears are growing by the day as police searches and desperate appeals for information have drawn a blank following Leah's disappearance the day after Valentine's (February 15th).

Posters, banners, a £5,000 reward, local, regional and national news bulletins and even a painful interview with Leah's parents have been broadcast to raise awareness.

A banner offering a 5,000 reward to help find Leah

The article was designed to help keep awareness levels up and ensure as many people as possible knew what Leah looked like.

Hopes of finding missing teenager Leah Croucher were raised after a ‘sighting’ of her in Bedford.

Members of the public were sure they had spotted Leah at the town’s railway station at 1.30am.

They even approached the girl, and said she didn’t seem to know where she wanted to go and refused to tell them her name.

They called police but the girl had disappeared by the time they arrived.

But a police spokesman responded this week saying the report was false.

“CCTV was obtained and viewed and confirmed that sadly it was not Leah," the spokesman said.

