Police have released an image of a 15-year-old who has been missing from Bedford since yesterday morning.
Destiny was last seen at around 11.30am on Wednesday (March 1) and was wearing black jeans, a white puffa jacket and was carrying a Nike bag. She is described as around 4ft 7ins and normally wears her hair in a bun.
Destiny has links to the Putnoe and town centre areas of Bedford.
Anyone who has seen Destiny or has any information on her whereabouts can call 101 or report online quoting MPC/382/23.