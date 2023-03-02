She was last seen on March 1

Police have released an image of a 15-year-old who has been missing from Bedford since yesterday morning.

Destiny was last seen at around 11.30am on Wednesday (March 1) and was wearing black jeans, a white puffa jacket and was carrying a Nike bag. She is described as around 4ft 7ins and normally wears her hair in a bun.

Destiny has links to the Putnoe and town centre areas of Bedford.

Destiny