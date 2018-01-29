Police linking four knifepoint robberies along Bedford Embankment on Saturday night

Police are linking a series of knifepoint robberies on the Embankment in Bedford on Saturday night.

Four people, aged between 17 and 51, were threatened in separate incidents on the footpath between Longholme Way and Cardington Road by three men with their faces covered. In three of the incidents the offenders took wallets, cash, bags and a bicycle from the victims after demanding they hand them over at knifepoint. In the fourth incident, the intended victim managed to cycle away.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

The robberies, which occurred between 9pm and 10.30pm, are being linked and the offenders are described as in their late teens or early 20s, white and each wore scarves covering their faces.

Detective Constable Joanne Barkat said: “These were disturbing incidents and the victims were left extremely shaken.

“We are increasing patrols where the incidents happened, however we would urge people to be vigilant when using the footpaths in this area and to report any suspicious activity.

“We will not tolerate people carrying knives and anyone who feels it acceptable to behave in this manner faces being arrested and put before the courts.”

Anyone with any information should call DC Barkat on 101 quoting incident 412 of 27 January or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.