Police in warning after children seen playing on frozen lakes in Bedford

Children were spotted playing on frozen lakes in Wixams this morning (Wednesday) (Bedford Community Policing Team)

People are being warned to stay away from icy water after children were spotted playing on frozen lakes in Wixams this morning (Wednesday).

In a statement on social media, Acting Inspector Carl Perri said: “This morning my team received concerning reports that school children were playing on frozen ice on lakes in Wixams. I cannot stress how important it is to warn your children about the dangers. If the ice cracks and your child falls in they may become disorientated trapping them below the ice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Even if they do find the hole in the broken ice, their body could be in a state of shock and they may be unable to pull themselves to safety. Please speak to your children and install common sense and discipline to prevent any tragedies.”