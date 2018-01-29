Police hunt man who racially abused woman driver in road rage incident on busy A5 between Milton Keynes and Bedford

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for information after a woman was the subject of a road rage incident on the A5 near Woburn.

Police have today released details of the incident, which occured last week (Monday 22 January) at around 9.30am.

The woman was driving her Peugeot 3008 northbound towards Milton Keynes when a man in a white Ford Focus repeatedly slowed down and braked in front of her.

As she approached the roundabout near the Flying Fox pub, the man braked again, bringing both cars to a stop. The man then got out of his car, shouted racial abuse and kicked the woman’s wing mirror causing damage.

He is described as white, slim, between 5’7’’ and 5’10’’, aged between 20 and 30, with a scruffy goatee beard. He was wearing a grey tracksuit, a white top, white trainers and a black baseball cap.

PC Nanda Richardson, investigating, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim which took place on a busy road and we are keen to find the person responsible.

“We won’t tolerate this kind of intimidating behaviour on our roads and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the incident and has any information to help with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number JD/3280/2018. You can also report information online, or call alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.