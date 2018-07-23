Police confirm death of man after fall from Lurke Street car park in Bedford

Police have confirmed that a man fell to his death from the Lurke Street car park in Bedford on Friday.

A spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 11.15am on Friday (July 20) to a report of concern for welfare for a person in Gadsby Street, Bedford.

“Officers attended and a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and the coroner has been informed.”

A witness told the T&C: “The area around the car park was all cordoned off, and a meeting I had was cancelled because Police were called to deal with this inicdent.”