Police concerned for welfare of missing Bedford teenager
Have you seen Adam?
Police are appealing for information about a Bedford teenager – saying they are concerned for his welfare.
Adam, 17, was last seen in the Totnes Close area of Bedford at 7am this morning (Thursday, October 27). He is 5’7" and may be wearing a black tracksuit.
Police believe he may have gone to Milton Keynes or London via train.
If you see Adam or know where he might be, please call 999 immediately quoting 70 of 27 October.