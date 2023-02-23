Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 13-year-old girl and say they are concerned for her welfare.

Grace was last seen this morning (Thursday, February 23) in Bedford. She is described as slim, 5ft 3ins, with black hair. She was wearing a long black trench coat, a black and white bag and Adidas trainers.

If you have any information call 101, or report online, and quote reference 92 of 23/02.