Police concerned for welfare of 13-year-old girl missing from Great Denham

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 13-year-old girl – and are asking for your help to find her.

Grace was last seen in Great Denham this afternoon. She is described as around 5’4’’ with brown hair in a ponytail and is wearing her school uniform with a knee length black coat and chunky heeled boots.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference 228 of 20 January.