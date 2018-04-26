Police cadets sleepout to help homeless charity in Carlton

Bedfordshire Police’s Cadets raised £1,500 for homelessness charity Emmaus Village Carlton with a sponsored sleepout.

A group of 43 cadets, aged between 15 and 18, and their instructors donned hats and scarves and spent a night sleeping on makeshift boxes in the car park at police headquarters in Kempston to raise awareness of homelessness.

Emmaus Village Carlton supports 42 formerly homeless people by giving them a home, meaningful work in a social enterprise and an opportunity to regain lost self-esteem to help rebuild their lives.

The cadets were invited to meet staff and companions - formerly homeless people now being supported by Emmaus - and given a special tour of the accommodation and charity store at their site in Carlton.

Emmaus Village Carlton’s community director Angela Foll said: “We’re delighted that the young people chose to support our charity. They are clearly passionate about helping us and it means a lot that they decided to experience what sleeping rough might feel like. The problem of homelessness is more pressing than ever and we really do appreciate their efforts. The money raised will help us continue our work to change the lives of formerly homeless people.”

The cadets and instructors are pictured at Emmaus Village Carlton with their cheque for the money raised, with companions Christian, left, and Tony, right.

Visit www.emmaus.org.uk/village_carlton