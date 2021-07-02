Police at the scene of 'unexplained death' after body found in village near Bedford
The discovery was made yesterday afternoon
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 12:23 pm
Updated
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 12:30 pm
Police are currently at the scene of an unexplained death in Carlton, near Bedford.
Officers were called at around 4.30pm yesterday (Thursday) following the discovery of a body in Turvey Road.
The man has yet to be formally identified.
Anyone with any information can call Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting Operation Helianthus.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org