Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 79-year-old man, missing from his home in Wilstead.

Brian Collins was reported at 7pm on Wednesday, September 12.

Brian is described as 5ft 7in, slim, with thinning grey hair. He was wearing a lightweight pale grey jacket and beige trousers. He was also wearing a green tweed flat cap.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for information.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 394 of today’s date.