Police appeal for man last seen after Bedford Park concert on Friday night

Police are concerned for the welfare of 64-year-old Alistair Leslie Taylor, who has been reported as missing.

Alistair, from Marston Moretaine, was last seen at a concert in Bedford Park shortly before 10.30pm on Friday.

He is described as 6ft 3in, of medium buildm, and balding, with some grey hair. He was wearing orange and white cotton trousers, with an elephant pattern on them, a tie-die multi-coloured T-shirt, a multi-coloured fleece lined cardigan and navy blue canvas shoes.

Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts can call 101 quoting reference 24 of August 4.