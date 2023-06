Have you seen Amira?

Bedfordshire Police have appealed for the public’s help to find a woman last seen in Wymington.

Amira was last seen in the Bedfordshire village on Wednesday (June 14) around 4pm. She is described as 5ft 5ins, slim, with long black box braided hair.

If you have any information, call 101 or report online here quoting reference MPC/1084/23.