Police appeal for help to trace missing Bedford man

Have you seen Munya?
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 09:44 BST
Missing Munya. PIC: Bedfordshire Police.Missing Munya. PIC: Bedfordshire Police.
Missing Munya. PIC: Bedfordshire Police.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has been reported missing from the Bedford area.

Munya is around 5ft 7ins, medium build and wears glasses. He has short afro-style brown hair and is clean shaven. He may also be driving a BMW 1 series.

Police say they want to find him so they can check that he is ok.

If you have seen Munya or have any information which can help police find him, please get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting reference 7 of Sunday, July 23.

Related topics:PoliceBedfordBedfordshire PoliceBMW