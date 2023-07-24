Missing Munya. PIC: Bedfordshire Police.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to trace a man who has been reported missing from the Bedford area.

Munya is around 5ft 7ins, medium build and wears glasses. He has short afro-style brown hair and is clean shaven. He may also be driving a BMW 1 series.

Police say they want to find him so they can check that he is ok.