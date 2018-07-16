Police appeal for help in tracing missing Bedford teenager

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager.

David Campbell, 16, was last seen in Bedford in the early hours of Saturday morning and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 5ft 9in tall and slim, with black afro hair. He was wearing a khaki green hat with built in goggles, dark tracksuit bottoms and a white North Face top. He may have had a bicycle with him.

Anyone with information or who believes they may have seen David is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference MPC/3047/18.