Police appeal after Christmas Day fatal collision on A421

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal road traffic collision on the A421 on Christmas Day.

At approximately 3.05pm there was a two vehicle collision on the A421 between junction 13 of the M1 and Milton Keynes.

The collision involved a blue Citroen C3 travelling away from Milton Keynes and a beige Vauxhall Astra travelling in the opposite direction.

Emergency services attended but sadly the driver of the Citroen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact senior investigating officer Sergeant Chris Smith from the Road Policing Unit of Bedfordshire Police on 101.