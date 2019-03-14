Plea to find autistic girl's, 5, dog who could be in Bedford

A little girl with autism is desperate to see the return of her dog and 'best friend' who went missing five months ago.

In October last year, Mollie's dog Albi, whilst on a walk, was frightened away by a large German Shepherd.

Mollie with her dog Albi

Albi ran into a housing estate in Whitfield, Kent and has not been seen until recently where there have been potential sightings by people in Bedford and Sandy.

The autistic girl's devastated family have now set up a Facebook page to help find him and are offering a £5,000 reward.

Mollie's grandmother and Albi's owner Sharon Morton said: "When my granddaughter Mollie comes to stay, she and Albi are inseparable. He adores her and sleeps at the end of her bed.

"She doesn't quite understand what's happening, she just keeps asking where he is."

Albi

Sharon added: "He's not valuable as far as money is concerned. We got him at a horse show for £250.

"We are offering a reward, so we hope that if someone does have him they can make money that way and drop him by anonymously."

If you can help Mollie be reuined with her best pal, contact Sharon.



Mollie and her dog Albi