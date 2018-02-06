Play park opens for children on new development in Flitwick

Playtime at Froghall Fields in Flitwick just got better as a new play park for younger residents has opened.

Children living in and around this new part of the community can now benefit from the new facility, as well as take advantage of the open spaces and footpaths throughout the Bovis Homes’ development.

To celebrate the launch, there was a variety of treats for visitors to enjoy an event organised by the developer, including balloons and goody bags for the youngsters, as well as a hot drinks van to keep parents warm and children refreshed while they played on the new equipment.

Deborah Rigger, regional marketing manager, said: “Froghall Fields already has a fantastic community spirit and this play park will only help this to grow. It’s a lovely location, with a great Bovis Homes team in place, and we’re sure lots of families will enjoy this new feature.

“The event was a huge success and it was lovely to see so many families getting together and enjoying the park. There’s a wide range of equipment, which means children of all ages can benefit from the neighbourhood’s new addition.”