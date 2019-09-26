Planners reject proposal for homes near ancient monument near Bedford

Councillors have rejected the principle of building up to four homes on a site next to an ancient monument in Wyboston.

The applicant’s agent, Lydia Pravin, told Bedford Borough Council’s Planning Committee that the new homes were “much needed” and would “strengthen the village community”.

Site of the ancient monument in Wyboston

But planning officers said the scheduled monument nearby, known as ‘moated enclosure and associated building platforms’ is of national significance that is protected.

The earthwork site is thought to relate to the site of a former manor house surrounded by a moat and associated with the medieval manor of Wyboston.

The committee meeting on Monday (Sept 23) was told that Historic England had objected to the principle of building on the site.

Committee members voted to refuse the application for permission in principle.

Other decisions made by the planning committee included:

> An outline application for up to 65 homes to the rear of 85 Cotton End Road, in Wilstead, has been deferred to a future meeting.

> Bells Motor Group has been granted permission to refurbish its car showroom and workshop, and build a new valet building and extend the vehicle display area in Riverfield Drive, Bedford.