PJ Masks superheroes to swoop into Woburn Safari Park

Night-time superheroes Owlette and Gekko from PJ Masks will be making a rare daytime appearance on Sunday (March 4) at Woburn Safari Park.

After a Road Safari adventure to discover animals including lions, tigers, bears and elephants, families can make their way down to the decking of the Mammoth Play Ark in the Foot Safari to meet Owlette and Gekko in action at no extra cost to standard park admission.

The superhero duo will be making personal appearances at 11.30am, 12.30pm, 1.30pm 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

Families can also purchase a Special Event ticket which includes admission and a free priority queue ticket to meet the PJ Masks stars.

Standard admission ticket holders will still have the opportunity to see the brave duo by joining a secondary queue on a first come, first served basis. Children under the age of three can visit for free.

To book, visit www.woburnsafari.co.uk/events