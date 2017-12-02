Pioneering Amy to be immortalised

A suffragette, educator, politician and all-round pioneer is to be immortalised in statue in Bedford.

Amy Walmsley has been chosen as the subject of the first statue of a woman to go on permanent display in Bedford following a public campaign.

Amy was founder of one Bedford school, and headteacher of two. She was a prominent campaigner for women’s rights, and became Bedfordshire’s first female county councillor in 1922.

Help to fund the project atwww.indiegogo.com/projects/hidden-herstories-phase-1#/