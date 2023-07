Have you seen them?

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for help to find two missing teenage girls.

The girls are believed to be together and were last seen at their homes in Bedford at 5pm on Tuesday (July 4).

Belinda, 15, is described as around 5ft 3ins with long light brown hair. She has lots of studs and earrings. Leah, 14, is around 5ft 4ins and has short brown hair with light brown highlights.

Missing Belinda (left) and Leah