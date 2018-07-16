Picture yourself in this perfect postcard cottage

If you’ve ever imagined yourself living in a quintessentially English thatched cottage, then Ivy Cottage in Flitton may well be your dream property.

Tucked away towards the end of a no through lane, this gorgeous Grade II listed family home has been thoughtfully renovated throughout, retaining many period features such as exposed oak flooring, beams and timbers and antique style radiators.

On the ground floor, the sitting room and dining room are both dual aspect with views of the driveway to the front and the garden and flagstone terrace area at the rear, perfect for summertime alfresco dining.

Benefitting from four bedrooms and two bathrooms, the property also has generous ceiling heights, unusual in a country cottage, and a well-equipped kitchen/breakfast room with light grey Shaker style units and a ceramic Belfast sink.

Outside, just under an acre of gardens surround the property and include a greenhouse, summerhouse and paddock area with a stable block, tack room and hay store.

Used by the present owners as a gym, a further detached space could easily be converted into a home office.

Another added bonus is the gravel driveway with parking for up to eight cars.

Named after the river Flit which flows close by, the village of Flitton is around two miles from the small Bedfordshire town of Flitwick which has plenty of amenities and crucially for commuters, a mainline railway station.

London St Pancras will feel a million miles away when you close your front door and head to the station, but once on the train you can be in the city in about 47 minutes.

The property is available for £825,000 through Michael Graham Estate Agents’ Bedford Office (01234 220000).

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BED180290 for more information.