Missing Dylan. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A picture has been shared by police of a teenager missing from Bedford.

Dylan, 17, was last seen in the town on Sunday (June 9) and has links to Hertfordshire.

He is described as 5ft 8ins, slim, with light brown hair, and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and a black gilet.

