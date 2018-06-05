PICTURE GALLERY: Thousands turn out for the Big Bedford High Street Showcase

The Big Bedford High Street Showcase was back on Saturday with a special summer festival of fun which attracted thousands of visitors.

Shops and restaurant along the High Street opened their doors, others put up stalls and all had a happy day out.

A stage at Silver Street saw local talent turning out to perform, charity fun was organised by Rotarians, Bedford College students offered free hair braiding and nail painting and there was even a climbing wall.

Other attractions included children’s entertainment, face painting, craft and cultural activities and funfair rides.

The Owls from the Raptor Foundation were also back with the live Lady K music and dance stage showcasing local talent.

There was also an opportunity to practise your golf swing on the inflatable golf shot or to try your hand at kayaking, table tennis or tennis with wheelchair racing.

There was even the chance to climb aboard the Territorial Army’s 9 Tonne truck and Army Reserves Landrover.

The event was organised by Bedford Borough Council and supported by the BedfordBID which represents 500+ levy-paying businesses.

BID Director Christina Rowe: “It was a great opportunity to show people what Bedford has to offer all year round.

“We look forward to welcoming people back next week and the week after.”

More than 40 businesses and local organisations along High Street, Mill Street, Lime Street and in the Arcade moved outdoors to demonstrate their products and services along with the Handmade in Bedford Craft Market.

Mayor Dave Hodgson added: “The Big High Street showcase brings in huge numbers of visitors to the town centre.

“We were delighted with the numbers of people who enjoyed the fun this year, with an array of activities, stalls and entertainment and more on offer.

“It was a great atmosphere once again, as people took the opportunity to enjoy and support their town centre and local businesses at this free to attend community event.”

