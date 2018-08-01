PICTURE GALLERY: Pipe band leads Beds Uni civic ceremony

A pipe band led the way as Bedfordshire University marked its graduation season in style.

Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, led dignitaries as the procession marched through the town centre to the Corn Exchange where a civic ceremony was held.

Bill Rammell, University Vice Chancellor, welcomed students from the Faculty of Education and Sport.

He said: “Today is a celebration, a celebration of your achievements, of the friends and family that helped you get here, of the person you have become and the things you will do.

“You are a credit to your lecturers, to the friends and family who have supported you throughout your studies, but most of all you are a credit to yourselves.”

The last of Bedfordshire University’s civic ceremonies concluded in Luton last Friday where Luton filmmaker Justin Doherty, was welcomed as special guest and University Chancellor John Bercow MP, gave a speech.