An Ampthill bid manager who has secured a succession of projects worth almost £60 million with a single customer has been recognised by his bosses with a company award.

Ross Pinney, who joined construction company Willmott Dixon almost 10 years ago, was named customer hero of the year at the company’s regional annual Creating Excellence awards.

Chris Tredget, managing director for London and East, said: “He always has the customer at the forefront of his mind, is excellent at building relationships and goes above and beyond to deliver for our customers.”

Ross Pinney with his award

Former management trainee Ross was praised by his colleagues for the strong relationship he has forged with the council after initially working on a £3.6 million primary school extension at Wixams Primary School.

After going on to deliver a smaller modular block in just six months, Ross was able to secure further projects on the Wixams site valued at £55 million.

“On one of the jobs, Ross converted the preconstruction project into full contract within 12 months, which is a phenomenal achievement in this market. The customer is delighted with our service and Ross and been a huge part of this.”

Winner Ross received his award at the Underglobe in London on Thursday, November 30. He said: “It is fantastic to be recognised for, and win, this award. I love working with our customers to deliver the very best for them. Construction is a fantastic industry with great people, and I am very lucky to work alongside some of the best.”