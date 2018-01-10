Petition to fight locking up of Ampthill’s only car park

Bosses of a major housebuilder have been accused of taking revenge on residents after councillors turned down an application for a multi-million pound development.

Isle of Man-based Dandara locked up Ampthill’s only car park on Christmas Eve – and warned anybody leaving their car there would have to pay £50 to release it.

The move came just days after Central Bedfordshire District Council’s planning committee refused permission for nine more homes on a site near St Andrew’s Church.

Angry Tory councillor Paul Duckett, who is leading the fight to have the car park reopened, said: “Sour grapes or what?”

More than 200 people have now signed an online petition, organised by town councillor Mark Smith, demanding Dandara unlock the gates and allow motorists back in.

And Central Beds Council is threatening to take enforcement action in a bid to get it reopened.

Councillor Duckett, who serves on both the town and district councils, said: “The closure of the amenity is at least an unwelcome development.”

Dandara originally agreed to create a 101-place car park instead of providing social housing in exchange for permission to build 30 houses and eight flats in the town.

But then, after they started charging motorists £2.50 a day to park there, they claimed it was uneconomic because too few people used it.

So they applied to reduce the number of parking spaces to just 19 and build another eight houses on the site.

Ampthill’s local Business Chamber vociferously opposed the planning application, claiming that parking spaces were badly needed in the town.

They also estimated that the new houses would make Dandara a whopping £1million profit – while cynically allowing them to escape pumping a penny into the town’s infrastructure.

Furious residents have now attacked Dandara on one of the town’s Facebook pages. Sarah Michael posted: “They closed it out of spite because they didn’t get their planning permission.”

Peter Moreton wrote: “How dare these faceless suits renege on their agreement?”

We contacted Dandara on Monday for a comment. So far they have not responded.