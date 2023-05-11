Pet lovers across Bedfordshire are invited to take their dog to a walk in Silsoe to raise vital funds for animal charities.

People can take their canine companions along to the Agria Dog Walk at Wrest Park on Sunday, May 20, for its fourth annual charity event.

The dog walk marks the beginning of Agria’s support for English Heritage’s dog-friendly days out, with the pet insurer set to donate £5 for every dog that walks around the Bedfordshire countryside. CEO at Agria Pet Insurance, Vicki Wentworth, said: “It’s always so heart-warming to see dog lovers across the country unite to help to make a difference to the lives of animals in the care of rescues.

The Agria Dog Walk aims to raise thousands for animal welfare charities

"We continue to see the cost of living crisis putting rescues under stress, so it’s never been more important to help to care for and rehome animals abandoned due to no fault of their own.”

Spaniel Aid UK is one of the charities that will benefit from donations made at the event. Emma Atherton from the charity said: “As a small self-funding charity, we rely on donations and fundraising events to help us pay our huge vet bills and buy supplies for our foster dogs.”

She added: “Agria selecting Spaniel Aid UK to be their chosen charity for this event will really help us to keep caring for all dogs in foster with us.”

