A person has died after being struck by a train at Bedford rail station

British Transport Police officers were called to the station at 4pm today (January 4).

Paramedics also attended but sadly the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers will now look to identify the person and inform their family, with a file now to be prepared for the coroner.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A number of trains have been delayed following the tragic incident.