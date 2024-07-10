Your summer holidays could be fully booked as Bedford's libraries unveil their reading challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you’ve got children aged between four and 11 and you’re stuck for things to do over the summer holidays, help is at hand.

Bedford’s libraries are hosting the Summer Reading Challenge 2024 – and what’s more, it’s FREE.

Marvellous Makers is the theme and it runs from Saturday (July 13) right through to Saturday, September 7.

Children aged four to 11 are invited to earn rewards for reading through the summer, as well as completing a fun activity pack which includes scratch and sniff stickers.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, portfolio holder for customer experience, said: “The Marvellous Makers theme is all about encouraging children to use their imaginations and explore the world of storytelling through reading. We hope this programme inspires a lifelong love of books and libraries.”

Children will receive a bookmark when they join, with spaces for 18 stamps. They will then receive a stamp each time they return a book they’ve read to a library. There are three rewards to collect once children have read six, 12, and 18 books. The first reward is a special Marvellous Maker certificate, the second a door hanger, and the third is the Summer Reading Challenge medal.

All library books count towards the challenge, so children can enjoy picture books, storybooks, joke books, poetry books, books full of facts – and even audiobooks. Children can request books for free on the Bedford Borough Libraries website or app and by asking staff in the libraries.