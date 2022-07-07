Your chance to have your say over where Bedford people can cast their votes

Have your say over where Bedford people should be able to vote as the council reviews its polling districts and places.

A recent electoral review of the borough means that there will now be one extra ward and six extra councillors for the borough.

As a result, the council now has to undertake a full review of polling districts and places to make sure everyone has an accessible and convenient place to vote from.

Polling station sign outside the entrance to a political voting location in UK.

The consultation is open until 10 August 2022.

Laura Church, Chief Executive and Returning Officer at Bedford Borough Council, said: “It’s so important that we understand local residents’ views on the changes proposed by the review. This will affect the practicalities of how you vote and where you vote, so it’s vital that we are able to understand any issues or concerns that residents have about these proposals before they come into force for next May’s local and Mayoral elections. You can have your say online or by post.”

Once the consultation is finished, the council will publish final recommendations, which will show the new polling districts and polling stations for future elections.