Youngsters' Easter egg creations win prizes in Marston Moretaine care home competition

By Terri KiddContributor
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST

Three lucky children from Marston Moreteyne VC School were egg-static when they were awarded prizes in a care home’s Easter Eggstravaganza competition.

Residents from Blakelands Lodge asked the students to design an Easter egg, dedicated to someone who means a lot to them.

When the entries were in, the residents at Blakelands Lodge had a tough time choosing their winner and runners-up.

Frankie and Alexander with their prizes.Frankie and Alexander with their prizes.
After long deliberation, the residents chose eight-year-old Alexander Page’s Easter egg as their winner.

Resident Jean Mills, 91, said: “All the children did so well. We chose Alexander as our winner because his design was so bright and colourful, he put lots of thought into it.”

Alexander was delighted to win, grinning from ear to ear when the residents handed him a chocolate egg and a giant Easter bunny. Alexander’s brother, three-year-old Frankie, was awarded runner-up, winning another chocolate egg.

Alex said: “My egg was inspired by the patterns from a Fabergé egg. I designed it for my mum, my dad and my little brother Frankie.”

Eight-year-old Chloe Phillipson was also awarded runner-up for her design, which she filled with colour because she wanted to ‘make people feel happy’.

Sheena Croston, the regional director at Blakelands Lodge, said: “We had such a great time looking at all the wonderful Easter egg designs from the children at Marston Moreteyne VC School, which the residents have proudly put on display in the home to enjoy over the Easter holidays.”

For more information contact Blakelands Lodge on 01234 862629, email [email protected] or visit the Ideal Carehomes website.

