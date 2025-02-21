Young dancers from Bedford to star in ‘Cinderella’ ballet production

Three talented young dancers from Bedford are set to perform in a spectacular production of the English Youth Ballet’s Cinderella in Hollywood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mia Jankovic, aged nine, Dominique Siani, 13 and Holly Wodecki, who is 14, earned their spots after highly competitive auditions in November.

Mia, is currently a pupil at Goldington Green Academy while Dominique and Holly are pupils at Goldington Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will be joining an elite cast of 88 dancers including EYB Principal, Ann Wall, who will be starring as Cinderella in the production.

Holly, Mia and Dominique are to star in Cinderella in Hollywood

Currently in rehearsals, the dancers are experiencing the life of a professional dancer, refining their skills and preparing to appear in an unforgettable performance. Their excitement is building as they will take the stage alongside internationally acclaimed professional dancers at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on March 14 and March 15.

The award-winning English Youth Ballet (EYB) is set to dazzle audiences with its stunning and innovative production of Cinderella in Hollywood with breathtaking reimagining of the classic fairytale.

The ballet steps into the glitz and glamour of 1950s Hollywood with Cinderella in Hollywood inspired by Grace Kelly’s real-life fairytale romance with Prince Rainier of Monaco. The captivating production transports audiences to a world of silver-screen magic which brings Hollywood’s Golden Age to life in a spectacular blend of elegance, drama, and beautiful classical ballet.

Tickets for three performances are available here