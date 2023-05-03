Young dancers from a Bedford primary school take home silver at national competition

Their dance was based on the theme of littering

Young dancers from a Bedford primary school took on their second competition of the year and claimed their second silver medal.

Shackleton Primary’s Key Stage 2 Dance Team won the medal at the UDoIt National Dance Championships in Milton Keynes on April 28. Their entry was supported by Bedford-based dance company, VyMy Dance & Fitness, which has been running the school’s dance program since 2017.

The UDoIt National Dance Championships have been running since 2008, with the aim of providing platforms and opportunities for academic schools which may not otherwise have access.

Showing off their medals and very first trophy

This year, the competitions have become part of their Particip8 series, aiming to provide greater access and inclusivity in the dance community.

The day comprised several workshops to build confidence and highlight the importance of mental health in young people, along with competitions in Street Dance and All Styles for children in Year 3 to Year 11.

VyMy Dance & Fitness director Nisha Vyas-Myall worked with the children at Shackleton Primary to develop a dance on a subject that means a lot to them – littering and its effect on the environment and people.

This dance already earned them their first Silver Medal at the BeActive Beds competition in March of this year, and now the group has added a second medal to the collection, along with a trophy for the school.

The children performed a dance about littering, created in collaboration with the dance teacher

Nisha said: “The children on the Shackleton Dance Team were invited to join based on their participation and ability within the after school dance clubs. They have worked so hard these last few months, both in developing the dance piece with me and going through rehearsals to make it perfect. For them to earn two silver medals in one academic year is a dream come true and I am extremely proud of them.”