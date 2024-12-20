Young autistic people in Bedford encouraged to join online gaming community
Spectrum Gaming is charity that supports autistic young people by giving them safe spaces to interact with others like them.
The charity partnered with Bedford Borough Council to run discord and Minecraft servers every day from 10am-10pm, and offer up to 100 young people the chance to take part in special, free, online events.
Councillor Jane Walker said: “We’ve been delighted with the number of autistic young people who have already signed up since we launched in the spring, but there are still places for others, aged from 10-17, who live in Bedford Borough.
“It is about more than just gaming – it’s about offering a great opportunity for our autistic young people to take part in a wide range of online activities, socialising and making new friends in a safe environment, letting them grow in confidence.”
