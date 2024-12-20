Young autistic people in Bedford encouraged to join online gaming community

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 16:24 BST
Gamers compete in PC gaming. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Imagesplaceholder image
Gamers compete in PC gaming. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Young people living with autism in Bedford are being invited to join a new online gaming community supported by the council.

Spectrum Gaming is charity that supports autistic young people by giving them safe spaces to interact with others like them.

The charity partnered with Bedford Borough Council to run discord and Minecraft servers every day from 10am-10pm, and offer up to 100 young people the chance to take part in special, free, online events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Jane Walker said: “We’ve been delighted with the number of autistic young people who have already signed up since we launched in the spring, but there are still places for others, aged from 10-17, who live in Bedford Borough.

“It is about more than just gaming – it’s about offering a great opportunity for our autistic young people to take part in a wide range of online activities, socialising and making new friends in a safe environment, letting them grow in confidence.”

Related topics:BedfordBedford Borough CouncilBedford Borough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice